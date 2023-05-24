UrduPoint.com

Planning Minister Vows No Leniency For May 9 Arsonists, Pays Tribute To Martyrs

May 24, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday strongly condemned the May 9 attacks on state buildings and military installations in several cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Speaking at the "Takreem-e-Shuhada Convention" held here to pay tributes to the country's martyrs, he reiterated firm commitment of the state to not tolerate such illegal and unconstitutional acts, a news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest at the event, which was attended among others by the martyr families, cabinet ministers, ex-servicemen, diplomats, civil society activists, and a large number of students.

Ahsan Iqbal paid tributes to the country's martyrs during the ceremony and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as victim families burst into tears while watching the pictures of their martyred loved ones and remembering them.

The minister personally went to their seats and shared the grief of the bereaved families.

He made it clear that no leniency would be shown towards those involved in the attacks on military installations on May 9.

