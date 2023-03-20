UrduPoint.com

Planning Ministry All Set To Formally Launch PM's Youth Development Initiatives On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Planning ministry all set to formally launch PM's Youth Development Initiatives on Tuesday

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has finalized all arrangements to formally launch the PM's Youth Development Initiatives, under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Tuesday by unveiling 15 mega programmes for empowering the younger generation and equipping them with modern education

The programmes that would be introduced include "Ba-Ikhtiyar Nujawan Internship Program, PM's Youth Laptop Program; 5000 Scholarships for the students of Balochistan & Ex- FATA; 75 National Top Talent Scholarship Program; Establishment of Seerat Chairs; Establishment of Sub Campuses of Public Sector Universities in the least Developed Districts of Pakistan; Youth Skills Training Program; Young Development Fellowship Program; Seven Centers of Excellence; Pakistan Innovation Fund Young Development Leader Award; Special Development Scheme for the Uplift of the 20 poorest districts of Pakistan; Young Peace and Development Corps and 250 Mini sports Complex across Pakistan," a news release said.

Planning Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal has been actively pursuing these initiatives since he assumed charge in April 2022.

During 2013-2017, Ahsan Iqbal under the vision of 2025 had started several initiatives, but some of the projects were stopped by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which are now being restarted again.

"The top priority of the government is to provide such facilities to the country's youth so that they can excel in their respective fields," the minister said while reiterating the government's commitment to extend maximum incentives to youth that constituted 64 percent of the country's population.

Under the PM's 'Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Programme, which is the largest initiative for the economic empowerment of the youth, around 60,000 paid internships would be awarded to young graduates from across the country.

