Planning Ministry authorizes release of over Rs 203.563 billion for development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform has so far given authorization for the release of over Rs 203.563 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Out of this total amount, the authorities concerned were sanctioned to release an amount of Rs 106.067 billion for Federal ministries, Rs 41.790 billion for corporations and Rs15.925 billion for special areas, according to the latest data released by the Planning Commission of Pakistan.

Out of these, Rs 26.78 billion authorization has so far been made for security enhancement in the country for which the government had allocated Rs32.5 billion during the year 2019-20.

The Ministry has authorized an amount of Rs 8 billion for the merged areas of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) under the government's 10 years development program.

Similarly, for Higher education Commission the PSDP release would reach to Rs11.474 billion out of its total allocation of Rs 29 billion while Rs4.891 billion were authorized to be released for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for which the government had allocated Rs 24.

45 billion in the development budget.

For the National Highway Authority, the ministry so far has authorized releases of Rs 38.421 billion against its allocations of Rs 154.96 billion.

Under the annual development agenda, the Ministry also authorized releases of Rs 5.400 billion for Railways Division out of total allocation of Rs 16 billion, Rs 3.939 billion for Interior Division, and Rs 4.234 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

The releases for Revenue Division would reach to Rs 667.296 million out of total allocation of Rs1.9 billion while for Cabinet Division an authorization of Rs 15.994 billion have been made so far against Rs 39.986 billion.

The Ministry has authorized releases of Rs 9.785 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs 27.26 billion and Rs 6.140 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects).

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds.

During first quarter (July-September), it releases 20 percent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 percent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth