Planning Ministry Authorizes Releases Of Rs 333.6m For Revenue Division So Far

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms has so far authorized release of Rs 333.648 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2019-20).

The government in its Federal PSDP, had earmarked Rs1918.238 million for the Revenue Division projects with foreign exchange component of Rs250 million, according to the latest data released by the Ministry here.

Out of the total releases, an amount of Rs 76 million has so far been authorized for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) for which an amount of Rs480 million had been allocated in the federal PSDP 2019-20, including foreign aid of Rs100 million.

An amount of Rs 95 million has been authorized to be released for construction of Regional Tax Office (RTO) at Islamabad out of its total allocations of Rs325 million, the data revealed.

The Ministry authorized the concerned departments to release Rs 56.350 million for establishment of inland revenue offices all across the country for which Rs 331.770 million amount was earmarked in the current PSDP.

Likewise, Rs 33.4 million have been authorized to be released for construction of Model Customs Collectorate at Gwadar for which Rs 200 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP while authorization of Rs 14.634 million have been made for construction of office building for Jhang Zone (Inland Revenue), Jhang out of its total allocations of Rs36.585 million.

The concerned authorities have also been authorized for release of Rs 11 million for construction of additional office block for Model Customs Collectorate at Hyderabad out of its total allocations of Rs 27.

5 million, Rs5.210 million for construction of Inland Revenue Zonal Office at Mansehra out of its total allocation of Rs26.050 million whereas an amount of Rs 9.952 million have been authorized for release for construction of Regional Tax Office D.I Khan out of its allocations of Rs24.88 million.

The Ministry also has allowed release of Rs 4 million for construction of Zonal Office (IR) at Kohat, Rs4 million for PC-II design consultancy services for Additional offices of RTO Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, Rs 4 million for construction of additional office block for RTO Abbottabad, Rs 4.470 million for construction of additional floor on existing transit accommodation, Inland Revenue, Sutle Block, Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, Rs 7.66 million for construction of warehouse for Model Customs Collectorate at Khokar Niaz Baig Lahore.

Overall, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform has so far given authorization for the release of over Rs160.586 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, as against the total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Out of this total amount, the authorities concerned were sanctioned to release an amount of Rs 61.957 billion for federal ministries, Rs 50.212 billion for corporations and Rs 8.788 billion for special areas, according to the latest data released by the ministry.

