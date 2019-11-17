Planning Ministry authorizes releases of Rs667.2 million for Revenue Division so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms has so far authorized release of Rs667.296 million for various ongoing and new projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current fiscal year (2019-20).

The government in its Federal PSDP, had earmarked Rs1918.238 million for the Revenue Division projects with foreign exchange component of Rs250 million, according to the latest data released by the ministry here.

Out of the total releases, an amount of Rs152 million has so far been authorized for development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) for which an amount of Rs480 million had been allocated in the federal PSDP 2019-20, including foreign aid of Rs100 million.

An amount of Rs146.296 million has been authorized to be released for construction of Regional Tax Office (RTO) in Islamabad out of its total allocations of Rs325 million, the data revealed.

The ministry authorized the release Rs132.708 million for establishment of inland revenue offices across the country for which Rs331.770 million was earmarked in the current PSDP.

Likewise, Rs 80 million have been authorized to be released for construction of Model Customs Collectorate in Gwadar for which Rs200 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP while authorization of Rs21.951 million have been made for construction of office building for Jhang Zone (Inland Revenue), Jhang out of its total allocations of Rs36.585 million.

The ministry has authorized releases of Rs22 million for construction of additional office block for Model Customs Collectorate in Hyderabad out of its total allocations of Rs27.

5 million, Rs10.420 million for construction of Inland Revenue Zonal Office in Mansehra out of its total allocation of Rs26.050 million whereas an amount of Rs24.880 million have been authorized for release for construction of Regional Tax Office D I Khan out of its allocations of Rs24.88 million.

The ministry also has allowed release of Rs14 million for construction of Zonal Office (IR) Kohat, Rs8 million for PC-II design consultancy services for additional offices of RTO Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur, Rs 8 million for construction of additional office block for RTO Abbottabad, Rs 8.940 million for construction of additional floor on existing transit accommodation, Inland Revenue, Sutlej Block, Allama Iqbal Town Lahore, Rs19.171 million for construction of warehouse for Model Customs Collectorate Khokar Niaz Baig Lahore.

Overall, the Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms has so fare given authorization for release of Rs257.436 billion including Rs53.62 billion foreign aid for various ongoing and new development projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

The ministry authorized releases of Rs114.199 billion including Rs7.88 billion foreign aid for developmental projects of different federal ministries against the total allocation of Rs303.66 billion for current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Rs85.430 billion was released for the development projects of different corporations and government has released Rs80.029 billion for National Highway Authority (NHA) out of Rs154.966 billion allocated in current year's development agenda.

