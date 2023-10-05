Open Menu

Planning Ministry Expedites Implementation Of Development Projects Being Executed In Flood-affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Planning Ministry expedites implementation of development projects being executed in flood-affected areas

The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has expedited the process for the implementation of development projects being executed in the flood-affected area of the country under the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction framework (4RF) as the second meeting of the Federal Steering Committee on 4RF was held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has expedited the process for the implementation of development projects being executed in the flood-affected area of the country under the Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction framework (4RF) as the second meeting of the Federal Steering Committee on 4RF was held.

The meeting was chaired by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Awais Manzur Sumra and attended by representatives from the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and the Ministry of Climate Change. Officials from the provincial governments including AJK and GB were also present at the meeting, according to a press release issued here.

The Federal Steering Committee on 4RF was constituted for the implementation of development projects in flood–affected areas after the flood of 2022 which badly affected the country particularly two provinces Balochistan and Sindh.

It is noted that last year, Pakistan faced unprecedented devastation due to torrential rains and flooding in most parts of the country, affecting 33 million people and resulting in economic losses worth $30 billion.

In response, the government devised the 4RF framework, which proposed effective coordination and participation arrangements among federal and provincial governments, development partners, donors, international and national NGOs and academic and private sectors.

During the meeting, the representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change and EAD gave a detailed briefing on the implementation status of the development projects while the representatives from all provinces including AJk and GB briefed the committee on the working progress on Provincial Recovery & Reconstruction Units (RRUs).

It was further appraised that an exclusive dashboard for 4RF is at the final which will be placed at the Planning Ministry that would ensure real-time monitoring and provide information to the donors and development partners.

The provinces were asked to submit the lists of their respective projects. Similarly, it was informed that a Monitoring and Evaluation Framework is being strengthened to ensure community and partner participation to provide an independent assessment of the equity and transparency of all flood reconstruction spending.

In October 2022, the Post-Damage Needs Assessment (PDNA), conducted jointly by the Government of Pakistan and its international development partners, including the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Union, and UN relief agencies, estimated the total cost of the calamity at $30 billion.

In January this year, Pakistan successfully secured pledges of $10 billion from donors during the International Conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan,’ jointly hosted by Pakistan and the UN in Geneva.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Bank United Nations Flood European Union Progress Geneva Azad Jammu And Kashmir January October Asian Development Bank All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on ..

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on Oct 6

34 minutes ago
 App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services ..

App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services in merged districts

34 minutes ago
 HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

34 minutes ago
 Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping you ..

Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping young minds

34 minutes ago
 DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-da ..

DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-day National Polio Campaign

32 minutes ago
 AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maxi ..

AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maximize coverage

32 minutes ago
DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

32 minutes ago
 ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate ..

ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate change

32 minutes ago
 Four family members killed in a road accident

Four family members killed in a road accident

32 minutes ago
 ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible ..

ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible to contest elections

32 minutes ago
 Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mi ..

Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mix to 1% by 2026, similar moves ..

50 minutes ago
 'Availability of quality agri inputs being ensured ..

'Availability of quality agri inputs being ensured'

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business