Planning Ministry Expresses Resolve To Develop Better Social Sector Landscape In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:54 PM

The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms on Tuesday expressed its resolved to strive hard for developing a better social sector landscape in the year 2020, which would trigger growth momentum in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms on Tuesday expressed its resolved to strive hard for developing a better social sector landscape in the year 2020, which would trigger growth momentum in the country.

The ministry in a resolution on New Year eve said, " we welcome 2020 with firm resolution to push forward China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to new heights and make it the year of industrialization, agricultural modernization and socio-economic development".

Pakistan has undergone a challenging year where stabilization program was intensively pursued to improve economic fundamentals.

An ambitious structural reform agenda in energy governance, privatization, tax administration and private sector enterprises reforms will supplement economic policies to rekindle economic growth and improve living standards of common man.

The government was not oblivious of challenges and tried its best to shield the marginalized segments by enhancing allocations for its flagship social protection program "Ehsaas".

The completed projects of CPEC started their contribution to the economy and government went one step ahead with dovetailing socio-economic aspects like poverty alleviation and modernization of agriculture into CPEC.

The year 2019 has seen inaugurations of Mutan-Sukkar and Havilen-Mansehra motorways, groundbreakings of New Gwadar International Airport, Zhob-Kuchlak road project, Gwadar Power Plant and finalization of Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan and significant progress on the ongoing CPEC projects.

Within confines of budget constraint, the government is allocating additional resources for social sector uplift of deprived areas through regional equalization, enhancing productivity by investing more in knowledge economy and education, water resources, and correcting transmission lags.

Given the demographic challenges the government is making efforts to create more value through SEZs, better social sector outcome through investment in key social sectors and an effective social protection program.

