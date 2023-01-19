UrduPoint.com

Planning Ministry Gears Up Efforts To Implement 4FR, Pledges Worth $10.9 Bln

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Planning Ministry gears up efforts to implement 4FR, pledges worth $10.9 bln

After the successful pledges of $10.9 billion in the recent donor conference for the reconstruction in flood-affected areas in Pakistan, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has geared up its efforts for the implementation of the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) and the pledges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ):After the successful pledges of $10.9 billion in the recent donor conference for the reconstruction in flood-affected areas in Pakistan, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has geared up its efforts for the implementation of the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) and the pledges.

In that regard, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a 'Post Geneva Roadmap' meeting to implement the decisions of the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, held in Geneva on January 9.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Chief Economist, and representatives of the Economic Affair Division, Ministry of Climate Change, and Foreign Ministry.

While chairing the meeting, the minister said Pakistan received an unprecedented response at the donor conference which was a great 'success' for the country. "We have to continue the work with the same spirit for the implementation of the pledges without any delay," he said while stressing the stakeholders to expedite the implementation process.

It may be noted here that the 4RF would be materialised in three phases: short-term (up to one year); medium-term (up to three years); and long-term (up to five to seven years).

During the meeting, it was decided that a ministerial committee be notified for coordination among all the stakeholders in order to implement the pledges and recommendations of 4RF through institutional mechanisms at the federal and provincial levels.

The 4FR document suggested effective coordination and participation arrangement among the federal and provincial governments, development partners, donors, international and national NGOs, and academic and private sectors.

In October last year, the Post-Damage Needs Assessment (PDNA) � conducted jointly by the Government of Pakistan and its international development partners, including the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Union, and UN relief agencies -- had estimated the aggregate cost of the calamity at $30.1 billion.

The minister asked all the relevant miniseries to make a timeline for the projects so that they could be implemented timely.

For the evaluation of the projects, it was decided in the meeting that a third party would be engaged for the purpose to ensure transparency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank United Nations Ahsan Iqbal European Union Geneva Same January May October Asian Development Bank Post All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Commercial Gas Tran ..

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Commercial Gas Transit Through Ukraine

1 minute ago
 EU Faces Uphill Battle to Refill Gas Storage Next ..

EU Faces Uphill Battle to Refill Gas Storage Next Winter - Economy Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Fire kills 15 at Armenian military barracks

Fire kills 15 at Armenian military barracks

2 minutes ago
 UK Parliamentary Committee to Investigate Impact o ..

UK Parliamentary Committee to Investigate Impact of Anti-Russian Sanctions on Co ..

2 minutes ago
 US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship ..

US Launching Program to Allow Private Sponsorship of Refugees - State Dept.

14 minutes ago
 Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BR ..

Sindh transport minister for expediting work on BRT Red Line project

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.