Planning Ministry introduces 'Intelligent Project Automation System'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has introduced an Intelligent Project Automation System' (iPAS), bringing together different systems to make project work smoother and get enhanced management efficiency.

The iPAS is a joint effort by the Ministry of Planning and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to assist project managers in making smarter choices with the help of geospatial technology, a news release said on Thursday.

Making a proud announcement, the ministry said the Spatial Decision Support System was now a part of the iPAS.

"This means we're entering a new era of project appraisals. By mixing different kinds of information using GIS, #SDSS gives decision-makers a complete picture," it added.

Elaborating further, the ministry said the iPAS was not just a technology but like a smart brain. "It gathers information from different places like demographics, economics, and the environment.

This helps to make better choices for the future." With iPAS, it said project managers and ministry officials could get a helping hand that gave them tools to improve project operations, financial management, monitoring and execution of the assigned tasks.

The iPAS stands as a testament to the government's unwavering dedication to progress and innovation.

"It's more than just a system. It's a beacon guiding toward a brighter future," the ministry said adding that with the iPAS, it not only streamlined the processes but also fostered collaboration, data-driven decisions, and strategic planning.

"As we navigate the complex landscape of development, iPAS empowers the officials and stakeholders to make choices that aren't just informed but strategically calculated. This initiative encapsulates the essence of Govt's commitment to building a stronger, more efficient, and prosperous Pakistan," the ministry remarked.