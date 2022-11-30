Planning Ministry organize seminar to spread awareness on pro-women legislation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Young Development Fellows (YDFs) of Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday organized a seminar to spread awareness among women regarding pro-women legislature.

The seminar was held at in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) as part of 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence on behalf of the Planning Commission, said a press release.

The penalists from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), and FJWU gave their presentations to students to familiarize them with the relevant legislature and platforms.

Acting Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr Azra Yasmeen, welcomed the penalists and collaborated with the team from the Planning Commission to arrange the seminar.

Gender Advisor, NCSW, Dr Shaheen Arif explained pro-women constitutional guarantees, and legislature that was ensured by the government of Pakistan.

HoD Law Department, FJWU, Dr Nadia Khadem illuminated students on important laws that were put in place to protect women from the violation of their property rights, cyber space, and personal lives.

Additional Director Cyber Crime Wing, FIA, Dr Ayaz Khan, had an illuminating session with the student in which they were advised on how they could save themselves on social media.

On the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Planning Commission established a Gender Unit which would work to include a gender perspective in the development and economic policies.

The series of seminars conducted was part of Ministry's initiative to protect women rights and fight discrimination and violence against women.