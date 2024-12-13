Planning ministry organizes orientation for ‘Building an Upgraded Version of CPEC’ seminar

- Home
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Friday organized an orientation session ahead of the upcoming seminar titled “Building an Upgraded Version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” scheduled to be held in Beijing.
The session, chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, was attended by officials nominated from various ministries and provincial departments who will be visiting China, a news release said.
In his address, the minister emphasized the significance of the delegation’s mission, describing it as an extraordinary opportunity rather than a routine visit. He urged the participants to approach the seminar with strategic foresight and a results-oriented mindset.
Ahsan Iqbal remarked that this unique initiative reflected China’s unwavering friendship with Pakistan. Initially, a three-day workshop was proposed in Islamabad, but China invited a group of 27 highly capable professionals to visit Beijing, observe China’s development journey firsthand, and engage in in-depth consultations to draft a comprehensive blueprint for CPEC Phase II.
The minister highlighted China’s remarkable transformation, noting that in 1980, Pakistan’s per capita income was $300 compared to China’s $200. Today, China has lifted over 800 million people out of poverty, creating an unprecedented development miracle in modern history.
He outlined key thematic areas for the delegation, including shaping an economic growth corridor with clear priorities, advancing tech-driven industries, fostering a knowledge-based economy, addressing poverty alleviation, education, and healthcare through targeted socio-economic projects, accelerating energy transitions, fostering sustainable economic models, and expanding exports while creating global supply chain linkages.
Delegates were advised to engage actively, ensuring well-informed discussions supported by pre-visit research. They were encouraged to consult sector-specific leadership, study China’s development journey, and collaborate strategically with Chinese experts.
The minister urged them to be ambassadors of Pakistan-China friendship, demonstrating professionalism and punctuality.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also briefed the delegation on essential diplomatic protocols.
Ahsan Iqbal hoped that the delegation would return as “Champions of Change,” driving Pakistan’s transformation inspired by China’s success story.
The seminar, co-organized by Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning and China’s National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), reflects the mutual commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation under CPEC’s second phase. This collaboration aligns with Pakistan’s 5Es framework of Economy, Exports, Environment, Energy, and Equity.
Last year, Pakistan and China celebrated a decade of successful high-quality development under CPEC. During these celebrations, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng announced five new thematic corridors proposed by President Xi Jinping: Growth Corridor, Livelihood-Enhancing Corridor, Innovation Corridor, Green Corridor, and Opening-Up/Regional Connectivity Corridor.
These corridors aim to strengthen economic integration, drive innovation, and promote regional connectivity in alignment with sustainable development goals.
