Planning Ministry, PITB Signs MoU To Implement IPAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 07:04 PM

The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Friday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the Intelligent Project Automation System (iPAS) solution for the Planning Ministry

The MoU was signed by the Secretary Planning Ministry Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf at the ministry, said a press release issued here.

The event was attended by the officials of the Planning Ministry and PITB. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Planning Syed Zafar Ali Shah, said that the MoU would improve workflow and enhance productivity, reduce operational risks, and improve government businesses in the internal processes by implementing iPAS which ultimately would establish efficiency and transparency.

"This is a landmark and much needed initiative which will not only ease the work of officials but also cost-effective," said Zafar Ali Shah, while appreciating PITB for collaborating with the Planning Ministry.

The prime objective is to promote a paperless environment in office and the use of the latest technology," he remarked. Syed Zafar Ali Shah further added that the entire world had transformed into a digital system and there was a dire need of hour to use the latest technology in the ministry .

During the signing ceremony, chairman PITB gave a detailed briefing about the project and its implementation phase. Under the MoU, the entire record of the Planning Ministry which includes Public Sector Development Program PSDP, Central Development Working Party CWDP will be automated through IPAS.

Chairman PITB said that the system would eliminate labor-intensive components and would not only maintain an accurate electronic repository of information but also comprise up-to-date records.

The iPAS also includes AS-IS analysis, Requirement Gathering, Communication and Coordination, Business Process Improvement/ Re-Engineering, iPAS Development / Customization, Trainings, On-Site Implementation etc.

