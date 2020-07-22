Planning ministry recommends Rs 2.45 billion for phase-I of Tree Tsunami Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has recommended release of Rs 2.45 billion (50% of total allocation) out of the total allocation of Rs 4.9 billion under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 allocation for phase-I of the "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme-Up Scaling of Green Pakistan Programmme." The total approved cost of this project is Rs. 125.184 billion with the objective of planting trees all over the country, through Ministry of Climate Change, the ministry said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

So far, 280 million plants have been cultivated, Planted and regenerated, while the project has given employment to 83, 224 daily wage workers.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana said that on the directives of prime minister Imran Khan, the government has facilitated the sponsoring and executing agencies in provision and releases of funds timely for smooth implementation of program and projects.