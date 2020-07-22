Planning ministry recommends Rs 2.45 bn for phase-I of TBTTP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has recommended finance division to release Rs 2.45 billion in first quarter of current fiscal year for phase-I of the "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP)-Up Scaling of Green Pakistan Programme." This recommended amount of Rs 2.45 billion is 50 percent of the total allocation of Rs 4.9 billion under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21, a statement issued by the ministry said on Wednesday.

The total approved cost of this project is Rs.

125.184 billion with the objective of planting trees all over the country, through Ministry of Climate Change.

So far, 280 million plants have been cultivated, Planted and regenerated, while the project has given employment to 83, 224 daily wage workers.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana said that on the directives of prime minister Imran Khan, the government has facilitated the sponsoring and executing agencies in provision and releases of funds timely for smooth implementation of program and projects.