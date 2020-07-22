UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Planning Ministry Recommends Rs 2.45 Bn For Phase-I Of TBTTP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Planning ministry recommends Rs 2.45 bn for phase-I of TBTTP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has recommended finance division to release Rs 2.45 billion in first quarter of current fiscal year for phase-I of the "Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP)-Up Scaling of Green Pakistan Programme." This recommended amount of Rs 2.45 billion is 50 percent of the total allocation of Rs 4.9 billion under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21, a statement issued by the ministry said on Wednesday.

The total approved cost of this project is Rs.

125.184 billion with the objective of planting trees all over the country, through Ministry of Climate Change.

So far, 280 million plants have been cultivated, Planted and regenerated, while the project has given employment to 83, 224 daily wage workers.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana said that on the directives of prime minister Imran Khan, the government has facilitated the sponsoring and executing agencies in provision and releases of funds timely for smooth implementation of program and projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

25 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

40 minutes ago

DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power st ..

41 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

44 minutes ago

Senate body discusses Torture & Custodial Death (P ..

1 minute ago

Lok Virsa plans to establish heritage museums in e ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.