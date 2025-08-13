Open Menu

Planning Ministry Rolls Out 286 Projects Under 'URAAN Pakistan' Initiative

Published August 13, 2025

Planning Ministry rolls out 286 projects under ‘URAAN Pakistan’ Initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Member of Planning Commission and Vice Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Dr Muhammad Nadeem Javaid said the Ministry of Planning has so far rolled out 286 projects under the 'URAAN Pakistan' Initiative aimed at transforming the country into a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

The projects have been formulated at the Federal level under the 5Es Framework and were complemented by parallel initiatives from provincial departments, he told Wealth Pakistan.

The programme seeks to align national development priorities with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while strategically mobilizing resources from both the public and private sectors.

He said the initiative has moved from the conceptual stage to the initial implementation phase, with multiple interventions designed to activate the framework’s key growth drivers.

He said right now, things were being rolled out, adding many projects have been conceived, and provincial governments are actively involved.

Dr Nadeem said the projects span diverse sectors, including infrastructure, human capital development, agriculture, and technological innovation.

He said federal and provincial governments were working in coordination to ensure interventions are targeted, scalable and capable of delivering measurable outcomes.

He emphasized that although the government was playing a facilitating role in launching these interventions, the private sector’s participation will be crucial for their long-term success.

He stressed the role of the private sector was much more important than that of the government. For the private sector, macroeconomic stability and policy continuity are essential.

The 5Es Framework, which is central to the URAAN Pakistan initiative, focuses on five strategic drivers to foster inclusive growth, innovation and resilience.

By integrating these drivers with the SDGs, the government aims to create a development roadmap that addresses both immediate national priorities and long-term global commitments.

Dr Nadeem highlighted that small but targeted interventions were being prioritized to catalyze broader structural transformation.

These efforts are aimed at building momentum, attracting investment, and strengthening institutional capacity.

He suggested that a strong emphasis on public-private partnerships, coupled with policy stability, could significantly boost investor confidence and accelerate development.

He maintained that the initiative is not just a policy document, but a practical plan that is already being implemented.

The federal government has unveiled the Rs17 trillion URAAN Pakistan five-year development plan, which is aimed at achieving economic self-sufficiency.

The federal share will be Rs7 trillion, while the provinces will contribute Rs10 trillion.

For FY2025–26, the development budget is set at Rs4.2 trillion, including Rs1 trillion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

