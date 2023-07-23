Open Menu

Planning Ministry To Hold Two-day "Pakistan Governance Forum- 2023" From Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Planning Ministry to hold two-day "Pakistan Governance Forum- 2023" from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives is all set to organize a two-day forum from Tuesday to develop a roadmap for a stable, agile and transparent governance system in the country.

The event titled "Pakistan Governance Forum-2023" would assemble more than 300 participants including 60 distinguished speakers in a bid to foster a path toward a sustainable, vibrant and transparent governance mechanism.

The two-day event, being held under a landmark initiative of 'Turnaround Pakistan', is anticipated to serve as a pivotal platform for the exchange of ideas and the formulation of a comprehensive roadmap that will shape the future of governance in Pakistan.

Prominent figures from diverse sectors, political leaders, experts, and representatives from civil society will come together to deliberate on a wide range of crucial aspects of governance.

Among the key topics on the agenda for discussion are the trichotomy of power, civil-military relations, federal-provincial dynamics, civil service reforms, peace and security, gender equality, youth empowerment, innovation and economic development.

With a focus on stability, agility and transparency, the event promises to mark a new chapter in the nation's journey towards progress and prosperity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Civil Society Progress Event All From

Recent Stories

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

14 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

16 hours ago
 Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

16 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

16 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

16 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business