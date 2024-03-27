Planning Ministry to undergo digital transformation in next 6 months: Ahsan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday said his ministry would undergo a digital transformation during the next six months under the Intelligent Project Automation System (iPAS).

Stressing on the importance of digital upgradation of public sector organizations, he shared that the digital revolution currently under process in the global arena would completely revolutionize the world in the next 10 years.

"The way we live, work and learn will be fully automated in near future," the minister said during a certificate distribution ceremony organized for officials from different ministries who completed the iPAS training programme to digitize the Public

Sector Development Programme (PSDP) portfolios of respective ministries, a news release said.

Intelligent automation systems have eased everyday processes in all public sector organizations across the developed

world. Therefore, there is a pressing need for Pakistan government to automate its processes on priority.

In an effort to digitize the PSDP processes of Planning Commission, the iPAS was launched in October 2019 as a joint effort of Pakistan Information Technology board and Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The Intelligent Project Automation System (iPAS), brings together different systems to make project work smoother and get enhanced management efficiency.

The iPAS is a joint effort by the Ministry of Planning and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) launched in 2019 to assist project managers in making smarter choices with the help of geospatial technology.

Project Director iPAS Qaiser Zahir Shah briefed the minister about key features of iPAS, launched to digitize the PSDP processes of Planning Commission.

Making a proud announcement, the ministry said that the Spatial Decision Support System was now a part of the iPAS.

“This means we’re entering a new era of project appraisals. By mixing different kinds of information using GIS, #SDSS gives decision-makers a complete picture,” it added.

Elaborating further, the ministry said the iPAS was not just a technology but like a smart brain. “It gathers information from different places like demographics, economics, and the environment. This helps to make better choices for the future.”

With iPAS, project managers and ministry officials could get a helping hand that gave them tools to improve project operations, financial management, monitoring and execution of the assigned tasks.

The iPAS stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering dedication to progress and innovation. "As we navigate the complex landscape of development, iPAS empowers the officials and stakeholders to make choices that aren’t just informed but strategically calculated, stated the Project Director IPAS.

Additional Secretary Kamran Rehman said that this project has brought rapid transformation in Planning Commission's operations. He further added that this project underscores the ministry's commitment to embrace cutting edge tools and methodologies.