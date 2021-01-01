Planning secretary briefed on national accounts, price statistics

Secretary Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Mathar Niaz Rana was briefed on Friday about National Accounts, Price Statistics and Digital Transformation initiatives taken by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) by shifting from paper based data collection to tablet based data collection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Mathar Niaz Rana was briefed on Friday about National Accounts, Price Statistics and Digital Transformation initiatives taken by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) by shifting from paper based data collection to tablet based data collection.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Economist, Members and senior officers of PBS.

The Secretary was briefed about the National Accounts compilation methodology and the status of various census, surveys and studies conducted by PBS for re-basing the national accounts from 2005-06 to 2015-16.

Mathar Rana emphasized that the re-basing of national accounts should be completed before the end of this financial years as so many economic indicators are linked to the re-based GDP numbers.

He further directed PBS to come up with a road map of the activities with timelines. He was also of the view that PBS should understand the sensitivity of the price statistics compiled by PBS and the data collection mechanism should be transparent as well as true reflection of market prices prevailing in the country.

He was informed that PBS has taken a major initiative by shifting from manual data collection to tablet based data collection of prices.