Plans Of China Int'l Consumer Products Expo Revealed

HAIKOU, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Authorities in south China's Hainan Province announced the plans of the 2022 China International Consumer Products Expo on Sunday during an activity upon the 100-day countdown to the expo.

According to the Hainan provincial bureau of international economic development, the event will be held from April 12 to 16 in Haikou, the capital of Hainan.

The exhibition area will span over 100,000 square meters, 80 percent of which will be set up for overseas exhibitors featuring fashion, jewelry, food, medicine and other professional services.

France will be the guest of honor.

The expo is expected to become a platform leading the global consumer fashion, and well-known brands will release their latest products during the exhibition, according to the bureau.

The expo is co-hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government.

On June 1, 2020, China released a master plan for the Hainan Free Trade Port, aiming to build Hainan Island into a globally influential high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

