'PlantwisePlus' programme launched to improve food security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) on Thursday launched 'PlantwisePlus' programme to help improve food security in the country through more sustainable approaches to food production.

The project was launched in a ceremony held at National Agriculture Research Centre.

The event was attended by senior officials from national and provincial agricultural institutes, especially by extension and research wings.

Vice Chancellors, Deans and senior management from universities and representatives from private sector were also present at the occasion.

Participants expressed their full support and commitment to implement the PlantwisePlus programme activities in the country and forsee this programme which will not only build the capacity of agricultural scientists in the country but will also contribute towards national and regiona food security.

Speaking on the occasion, agriculture experts said that CABI-led programme will help government and smallholder farmers predict, prepare and prevent plant health threats to help reduce crop losses and increase livelihoods.

It is agreed by agricultural scientists that on average, 30-40% of crops worldwide are lost before they can be consumed.

PlantwisePlus will seek to help authorities and food producers adapt to the risks posed by climate change, including adverse weather conditions and the potential spread of invasive pests and diseases while being mindful of the country's growing population expected to reach 338 million in 2050, they added.

Pakistan is one of six PlantwisePlus countries that will effectively serve to 'prove-the-concept' for the programme in its delivery of digital innovations that also include expansion of its network of plant clinics and plant doctors who help farmers diagnose and remedy their plant health issues.

This will bring about greater efficiency in plant health management and have strong potential for broad application.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that there is need to address the dynamic challenges of agriculture through concrete actions. He highlighted that PARC, is playing its role for agricultural development in collaboration with its partners-conducting needbased and target oriented research and implementing Government's policy in to actions.

He appreciated the efforts of CABI for strengthening national agricultural system. He emphasized that PlantwisePlus programme will be helpful to address not only the food security challenge but also contribute in improving livelihoods of farming community.

Dr Babar Ehsan Bajwa, Senior Regional Director, CABI-Asia said the government is convinced and enthusiastic about undertaking quality assurance and accreditation of Plant Clinic operations, processes, and outcomes under the Plantwise programme.

He added that the government believes that the plant clinic network should be running in the country to provide pest diagnosis and advisory services to the farmers. The partners were also committed to supporting the implementation of the agreed activities under all four work packages of the PlantwisePlus programme.

"The government intends to collaborate with a shared vision to address the country's agricultural challenges and food insecurity issues through PlantwisePlus, which they envision as the best option for long-term support to agricultural development and smallholder farmers", he added.

This programme links with new and existing extension approaches, especially with the introduction of digital tools and authenticated diagnosis/identification of pests and diseases, he added.

Dr. Muhammad Naeem Aslam, CABI Country Coordinator-PlantwisePlus programme, highlighted that academia, research and extension organizations can get benefit from online resources of CABI like crop protection compendium, invasive species compendium.