Plastic export increases 32.76% in FY 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The plastic material exports witnessed an increase of 32.76 percent during the twelve months of fiscal year 2021-22 as compare to the corresponding of period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth $428.424 million during July-June (2021-22) as against the export of $322.709 million during July-June (2020-21), showing growth of 32.76 percent, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the plastic export however decreased by 16.89 percent, from 299,104 metric tons to 248,581 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the export of plastic material also dipped by 17.24 percent during the month of June 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in June 2022 were recorded at the US $42.781 million against the export of $51.695 million in June 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic decline by 9.08 percent in June 2022 as compared to $47.056 million in May 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total merchandise exports increased by 25.64 percent during the fiscal year under review.

The merchandize exports during July-June (2021-22) were recorded at $31.792 billion as compared to the exports of $25.304 billion during July- June (2020-21), the PBS reported.

On the other hand, the merchandize imports went up by 42.21 percent from $56.380 billion last year to $80.177 billion during the period under review