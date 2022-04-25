Plastic export surge 29.88% in 9 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The export of plastic materials has witnessed an increase of 29.88 percent during the first nine months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth US $303.225 million during July-March(2021-22) as compared to the export of $233.458 million during July-March (2020-21), showing an increase of 29.88 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the plastic materials' export however witnessed a decrease of 21.

31 percent from 236,130 metric tons to 185,810 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the plastic export increased by 51.79 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in March 2022 were recorded at the US $36.316 million against the export of $23.925 million in March 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic however witnessed decrease of 22.73 percent in March 2022 as compared to $46.997 million in February 2022.