UrduPoint.com

Plastic Export Surge 29.88% In 9 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Plastic export surge 29.88% in 9 months

The export of plastic materials has witnessed an increase of 29.88 percent during the first nine months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The export of plastic materials has witnessed an increase of 29.88 percent during the first nine months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth US $303.225 million during July-March(2021-22) as compared to the export of $233.458 million during July-March (2020-21), showing an increase of 29.88 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the plastic materials' export however witnessed a decrease of 21.

31 percent from 236,130 metric tons to 185,810 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the plastic export increased by 51.79 percent during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in March 2022 were recorded at the US $36.316 million against the export of $23.925 million in March 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic however witnessed decrease of 22.73 percent in March 2022 as compared to $46.997 million in February 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same February March From Million

Recent Stories

Arms recovered, two arrested

Arms recovered, two arrested

8 minutes ago
 Palm oil import increases by 46.74% in 3 quarters

Palm oil import increases by 46.74% in 3 quarters

8 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Macron on His Reelection as Pr ..

Putin Congratulates Macron on His Reelection as President of France - Kremlin

8 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

8 minutes ago
 Russian Forces Hit Oil Refinery Facilities in Krem ..

Russian Forces Hit Oil Refinery Facilities in Kremenchuk With High-Precision Arm ..

23 minutes ago
 Current load-shedding result of PTI's inefficient ..

Current load-shedding result of PTI's inefficient power policies: PM Shehbaz Sha ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.