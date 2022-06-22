UrduPoint.com

Plastic Export Surge 42.30% In 11 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Plastic export surge 42.30% in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The export of plastic materials from the country has witnessed an increase of 42.30 percent during the eleven months of the fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth US $385.643 million during July-May (2021-22) as compared to the export of $271.014 million during July-May (2020-21), showing an increase of 42.30 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the plastic materials' export however witnessed a decrease of 13.

61 percent from 262,136 metric tons to 226,463 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the plastic export increased by 158.31 percent during the month of May 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in May 2022 were recorded at the US $47.056 million against the export of $18.217 million in May 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic rose by 33.07 percent in May 2022 as compared to $35.362 million in April 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same April May From Million

Recent Stories

State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

45 minutes ago
 Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 1 ..

Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 150 injured

1 hour ago
 Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the ..

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

2 hours ago
 Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, ..

Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, autopsy of his body

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.