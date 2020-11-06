Plastic exports decline 33.30% in Q1 of FY 2020-21

The exports of plastic materials from the country witnessed decline of 33.30 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The exports of plastic materials from the country witnessed decline of 33.30 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic materials of worth US $ 51.444 million during July-September (2020-21) against the export of US $77.131 million during July-September (2019-20), showing negative growth of 33.30 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the exports of plastic materials also decreased by 18.09 percent as the country exported 57,070 metric ton during the period under review as compared to the exports of 69,673 metric ton during last year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of plastic material decreased by 42.77 percent during the month of September 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of plastic from the country during September 2020 were recorded at $14.

983 million against the exports of $26.179 million in September 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the plastic exports during September 2020 dipped by 14.69 percent as compared to the exports of $17.564 million in August 2020, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize trade deficit decreased by 1.88 percent during the first four months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-October (2020-21) was recorded at $7.577 billion as compared to the deficit of $7.722 billion, showing decrease 1.88 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered positive growth of 0.33 percent, by going up from $7.529 billion last year to $7.554 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.79 percent, from $15.251 billion last year to $15.131 billion during the current year