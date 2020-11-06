UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plastic Exports Decline 33.30% In Q1 Of FY 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:26 PM

Plastic exports decline 33.30% in Q1 of FY 2020-21

The exports of plastic materials from the country witnessed decline of 33.30 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The exports of plastic materials from the country witnessed decline of 33.30 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic materials of worth US $ 51.444 million during July-September (2020-21) against the export of US $77.131 million during July-September (2019-20), showing negative growth of 33.30 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the exports of plastic materials also decreased by 18.09 percent as the country exported 57,070 metric ton during the period under review as compared to the exports of 69,673 metric ton during last year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of plastic material decreased by 42.77 percent during the month of September 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of plastic from the country during September 2020 were recorded at $14.

983 million against the exports of $26.179 million in September 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the plastic exports during September 2020 dipped by 14.69 percent as compared to the exports of $17.564 million in August 2020, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize trade deficit decreased by 1.88 percent during the first four months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-October (2020-21) was recorded at $7.577 billion as compared to the deficit of $7.722 billion, showing decrease 1.88 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered positive growth of 0.33 percent, by going up from $7.529 billion last year to $7.554 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.79 percent, from $15.251 billion last year to $15.131 billion during the current year \395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same August September 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 818 recove ..

1 minute ago

TCL Pakistan comes on board as co-sponsor for Dara ..

8 minutes ago

Moroccan Mira and Jessica Towl of UK win elite hon ..

12 minutes ago

Belgian Philipsen gives UAE Team Emirates its firs ..

31 minutes ago

UN chief urges 'immediate de-escalation' of Ethiop ..

5 minutes ago

Prosecutors Confirm War Crimes Indictment Against ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.