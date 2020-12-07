UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plastic Exports Decrease 22.21% In 4 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Plastic exports decrease 22.21% in 4 months

The exports of plastic materials witnessed decrease of 22.21 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last yea

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The exports of plastic materials witnessed decrease of 22.21 percent during the first four months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic worth $80.973 million during July-October 2020-21 as compared to the exports of $104.086 million during July-October 2019-20, showing a decline of 22.21 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of plastic also declined by 9.79 percent as the country exported 85,360 metric ton of plastic during the period under review as compared to the exports of 94,620 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of plastic material witnessed increase of 9.54 percent during the month of October 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of plastic from the country during October 2020 were recorded at $29.

807 million against the exports of $26.956 million in October 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the plastic exports during October 2020 rose by 97.04 percent as compared to the exports of $14.985 million in September 2020, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize trade deficit decreased by 1.36 percent during the first four months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-October (2020-21) was recorded at $7.617 billion as compared to the deficit of $7.722 billion, showing decrease of 1.36 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered positive growth of 0.62 percent, by going up from $7.529 billion last year to $7.576 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.38 percent, from $15.251 billion last year to $15.193 billion during the current year.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same September October 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,148 new COVID-19 cases, 579 recove ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Hopes Turkey Will Soon Release Detained Ru ..

5 minutes ago

Romania's pro-European party on course to stay in ..

19 minutes ago

UNICEF seeks $2.5 bn for Mideast children as virus ..

19 minutes ago

APCNGA seeks one-month extension in last date of f ..

20 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes There Is No Need for Coronavirus ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.