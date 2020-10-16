Plastic exports decrease 28.44% in 2 months

The exports of plastic materials witnessed decrease of 28.44 percent during the first two months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The exports of plastic materials witnessed decrease of 28.44 percent during the first two months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic worth $36.463 million during July-August 2020-21 as compared to the exports of $50.952 million during July-August 2019-20, showing a decline of 28.44 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of plastic also declined by 13.33 percent as the country exported 38,790 metric ton of plastic during the period under review as compared to the exports of 44,757 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of plastic material dipped by 20.73 percent during the month of August 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of plastic from the country during August 2020 were recorded at $17.566 million against the exports of $22.159 million in August 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the plastic exports during August 2020 dipped by 7.04 percent as compared to the exports of $18.897 million in July 2020, the data revealed.