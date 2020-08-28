Plastic exports decrease 34.38% during July 2020

The exports of plastic materials witnessed decrease of 34.38 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The exports of plastic materials witnessed decrease of 34.38 percent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic worth $18.895 million during July 2020 as compared to the exports of $28.793 million during July 2019, showing a decline of 34.38 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of plastic also declined by 16.26 percent as the country exported 21,022 metric ton of plastic during the period under review as compared to the exports of 25,104 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the plastic exports during July 2020 dipped by 13.

21 percent as compared to the exports of $21.770 million in June 2020, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first month of the current fiscal year dipped by 7.72 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July 2020 was recorded at $1.686 billion against the deficit of $1.827 million in July 2019, the data revealed.

During the month under review, the exports from the country increased by 6.10 percent, from $1.886 billion last year to $2.001 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports showed decline of 0.70 percent by falling from $3.713 billion last year to $3.687 billion this year.