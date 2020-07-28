Plastic exports decrease 7.09%

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The exports of plastic materials from the country witnessed decreased of 7.09 percent during the fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic worth $295.968 million during July-June (2019-20) compared to the exports of $318.563 million during July-June (2018-19), showing a decline of 7.09 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of plastic witnessed an increase of 13.04 percent as the country exported 285,851 metric ton of plastic during the period under review as compared to the exports of 252,879 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the plastic exports from the country during June 2020 witnessed decrease of 23.14 percent as compared to the exports of the same month of the last year.

The plastic exports during the months under review were recorded at $21.

768 million against the exports of $28.323 million during June 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the plastic exports during June 2020 also dipped by 21.78 percent as compared to the exports of $27.830 million in May 2020, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction during the fiscal year 2019-20 and declined by 27.12% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports witnessed decrease of 6.81% and reached to $21.394 billion against the exports of $22.958 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 18.61% and went down from $54.763 billion last fiscal year to $44.574 billion of same period of fiscal year 2019-20.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $23.180 billion against the deficit of $31.805 during last year, showing decline of 27.12 percent.

