UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plastic Exports Decrease By 2% To $152.458 Mln

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 03:32 PM

Plastic exports decrease by 2% to $152.458 mln

The exports of plastic materials from the country during the first six months of financial year (2019-20) witnessed decline of 2.09 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The exports of plastic materials from the country during the first six months of financial year (2019-20) witnessed decline of 2.09 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The plastic exports from the country were recorded at $152.458 million during July-December (2019-20) as against the exports of $155.719 million during July-December (2018-19), showing negative growth of 2.09 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of the plastic however witnessed increase of 19.08 percent by growing from 118,238 metric tons to 140,797 metric ton, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis the plastic exports increased by 32.93 percent during the month of December 2019 when compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic exports in December 2019 were recorded at $ 29.861 million against the exports of $22.464 million in December 2018, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic also increased by 61.31 percent in December 2019 when compared to the exports of $18.511 million in November 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 33.67 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-December (2019-20) was recorded at $ 11.628 billion against the deficit of $16.771 billion during July-December (2018-19), the data revealed.

The exports during the period increased from $ 11.181 billion during last year to $11.535 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.17 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed decline of 17.13 percent by falling from $ 27.952 billion last year to $23.163 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same November December 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

12 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

42 minutes ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

42 minutes ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

12 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

57 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.