Plastic Exports Dip Over 8% To $122.542 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 01:10 PM

The exports of plastic materials from the country during the first five months of financial year (2019-20) witnessed decline of 8.04 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :The exports of plastic materials from the country during the first five months of financial year (2019-20) witnessed decline of 8.04 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The plastic exports from the country were recorded at $122.542 million during July-November (2019-20) as against the exports of $133.255 million during July-November (2018-19), showing negative growth of 8.04 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of the plastic witnessed increase of 10.21 percent by growing from 99,260 metric tons to 109,395 metric ton, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis the plastic exports decreased by 28.50 percent during the month of November 2019 when compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic exports in November 2019 were recorded at $ 18.511 million against the exports of $25.888 million in November 2018, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic also decreased by 31.19 percent in November 2019 when compared to the exports of $26.900 million in October 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 33.67 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same month of last year.

The trade deficit during July-December (2019-20) was recorded at $ 11.628 billion against the deficit of $16.771 billion during July-December (2018-19), the data revealed.

The exports during the period increased from $ 11.181 billion during last year to $11.535 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.17 percent.

On the other hand, the imports into the country witnessed decline of 17.13 percent by falling from $ 27.952 billion last year to $23.163 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

