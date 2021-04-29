UrduPoint.com
Plastic Exports Increase 6.31% In 3 Quarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:07 PM

Plastic exports increase 6.31% in 3 quarters

The exports of plastic materials from the country witnessed an increase of 6.31 percent during the first three quarters of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The exports of plastic materials from the country witnessed an increase of 6.31 percent during the first three quarters of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic worth $233.457 million during July-March (2020-21) compared to the exports of $219.601 million during July-March (2019-20), showing growth of 6.31 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of plastic also rose by 13.53 percent as the country exported 236,283 metric ton of plastic during the period under review compared to the exports of 208,116 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the plastic exports however decreased by 1.05 percent during the month of March 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic exports in March 2021 were recorded at $23.925 million against the exports of $24.180 million in March 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of plastic however witnessed increase of 1.30 percent in March 2021 as compared to the exports of $23.617 million in February 2021.

