Plastic exports increase 7.22% in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The exports of plastic materials from the country witnessed an increase of 7.22 percent during the eight month of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic worth $209.534 million during July-February (2020-21) compared to the exports of $195.421 million during July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 7.22 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of plastic also rose by 19.23 percent as the country exported 218,384 metric ton of plastic during the period under review compared to the exports of 183,165 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the plastic exports however decreased by 17.24 percent during the month of February 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic exports in February 2021 were recorded at $23.616 million against the exports of $28.537 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of plastic however witnessed increase of 9.91 percent in February 2021 as compared to the exports of $21.486 million in January 2021.