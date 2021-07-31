UrduPoint.com

Plastic Exports Increase 9.03% To $322m

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 03:39 PM

The exports of plastic materials from the country witnessed an increase of 9.03 percent during the fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

Pakistan exported plastic worth $322.709 million during July-June (2020-21) compared to the exports of $295.970 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 9.03 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of plastic also rose by 4.12 percent as the country exported 300,344 metric ton of plastic during the period under review compared to the exports of 288,460 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the plastic exports also rose by 137.46 percent during the month of June 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic exports in June 2021 were recorded at $51.696 million against the exports of $21.770 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of plastic increased by 183.78 percent in June 2021 as compared to the exports of $18.217 million in May 2021.

