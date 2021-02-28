UrduPoint.com
Plastic Exports Increases 11.40% In 7 Months

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The exports of plastic materials witnessed an increase of 11.40 percent during the seven months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic worth $185.918 million during July-January (2020-21) as compared to the exports of $166.885 million during July-January (2019-20), showing a growth of 11.40 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of plastic also rose by 26.09 percent as the country exported 195,134 metric ton of plastic during the period under review as compared to the exports of 154,758 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of plastic material witnessed increase of 48.90 percent during the month of January 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of plastic from the country during January 2021 were recorded at $21.486 million against the exports of $14.430 million in January 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the plastic exports during January 2021 rose by 18.94 percent as compared to the exports of $18.064 million in December 2020, the data revealed.

