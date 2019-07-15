UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plastic Exports Up 31 Pc In 11 Months

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 01:10 PM

Plastic exports up 31 pc in 11 months

The exports of Plastic Materials from the country witnessed an increase of 31.34 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2018-19) as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The exports of Plastic Materials from the country witnessed an increase of 31.34 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year (2018-19) as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The Plastic Materials exports from the country were recorded at $290.431 million during July-May (2018-19) against the exports of $221.123 million during July-May (2017-18), showing growth of 31.34 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of Plastic Materials witnessed an increase of 16.

59 percent by going up from 229,050 metric tons to 196,450 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the Plastic material exports witnessed an increase of 43.99 percent during the month of May 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The Plastic exports in May 2019 were recorded at $26.776 million against the exports of $18.596 million in May 2018.

On month-on-month basis, the export of Plastic materials also witnessed increased by 30.02 percent during May 2019, when compared to the export of $20.593million during April 2018, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same April May 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Over Rs 40 billion earmarked for agri sector devel ..

42 seconds ago

Dollar gains 16 paisa in interbank

4 minutes ago

22 persons went missing as flood sweeps village in ..

45 seconds ago

Court extends Zardari’s judicial remand for 14 d ..

9 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawa ..

3 minutes ago

Monetary Policy to be announced on Tuesday

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.