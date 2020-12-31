Plastic import increases 13.65% in 5 months

The import of plastic material into the country witnessed an increase of 13.65 percent during the first five months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The import of plastic material into the country witnessed an increase of 13.65 percent during the first five months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported plastic worth $897.822 million during July-November (2020-21) as compared to the imports of $789.977 million during July-November (2019-20), according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, plastic imports also witnessed an increase of 37.

50 as the country imported 828,688 metric tons of plastic during the period under review as compared to the imports of 602,689 metric tons last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, plastic imports into the country during November 2020 rose by 12.88 percent, from $170.880 million in November 2019 to $192.881 million.

Similarly, on a monthly basis, plastic imports during November 2020 increased by 3.67 percent when compared to the imports of $186.059 million in October 2020.

