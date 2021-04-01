UrduPoint.com
Plastic Import Increases 16.26% To $1,541m In 8 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Plastic import increases 16.26% to $1,541m in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The import of plastic material into the country witnessed an increase of 16.26 percent during the eight months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported plastic worth $1541.697 million during July-February (2020-21) as compared to the imports of $1326.048 million during July-February (2019-20), according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, plastic imports also witnessed an increase of 23.

57 as the country imported 1,302,161 metric tons of plastic during the period under review as compared to the imports of 1,053,801 metric tons last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, plastic imports into the country during February 2021 decreased by 1.42 percent, from $202.787 million in February 2020 to $199.898 million.

Similarly, on a monthly basis, plastic imports during February 2021 also dipped by 10.26 percent when compared to the imports of $222.755 million in January 2021.

