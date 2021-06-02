Plastic import increases 24.54% to $2,037m in 10 months

The import of plastic material into the country witnessed an increase of 24.54 percent during the first ten months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The import of plastic material into the country witnessed an increase of 24.54 percent during the first ten months of the current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported plastic worth $2037.055 million during July-April (2020-21) as compared to the imports of $1635.644 million during July-April (2019-20), according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, plastic imports also witnessed an increase of 22.

93 as the country imported 1,615,205 metric tons of plastic during the period under review as compared to the imports of 1,313,889 metric tons last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, plastic imports into the country during April 2021 rose by 82.93 percent, from $145.404 million to $265.991 million.

Similarly, on a monthly basis, plastic imports during April 2021 also increased by 15.93 percent when compared to the imports of $229.437 million in March 2021.