UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plastic Imports Decrease 11.64pc To $1635.650 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:25 PM

Plastic imports decrease 11.64pc to $1635.650 mln

The imports of plastic materials into the country witnessed decreased of 11.64 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The imports of plastic materials into the country witnessed decreased of 11.64 percent during the first ten months of financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported plastic worth $1635.650 million during July-April (2019-20) compared to the imports of $1851.180 million during July- April (2018-19), showing negative growth of 11.64 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the imports of plastic witnessed an increase of 2.62 percent as the country imported 1,318,942 metric ton of plastic during the period under review compared to the imports of 1,285,229 metric ton during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the plastic imports into the country during April 2020 dipped by 34.89 percent when compared to the imports of the same month of the last year.

The plastic imports during the months under review were recorded at $145.405 million against the imports of $223.

307 million during April 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the plastic imports during April 2020 also declined by 11.44 percent when compared to the imports of $164.194 million in March 2020, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in eleven months of current financial year and declined by 27.77% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports witnessed decrease of 6.87% and reached to $19.796 billion against the exports of $21.256 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, the country's imports witnessed significant decrease of 18.96% and went down from $50.410 billion last financial year to $40.854 billion of same period of current financial year.

Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $21.058 billion against the deficit of $29.154 during last year, showing decline of 27.77 percent.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same March April 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Modi govt doesn't want Pakistan to prosper in spor ..

2 minutes ago

Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest Announce ..

2 minutes ago

Zarif Says Iran to Boost Economy Cooperation With ..

2 minutes ago

53 filling stations fined, three owners arrested: ..

6 minutes ago

19 outlaws arrested in Mianwali

6 minutes ago

Astana Summit on Syria to Take Place at First Oppo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.