Plastic imports increase 11.55% in 3 months

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The imports of plastic materials into the country has witnessed an increase of 11.55 percent during the first three months of current financial year 2020-21, as compared to the imports of last year.

Pakistan imported plastic materials of worth US $ 518.914 million during July-September (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $465.184 million during July-September (2019-20), showing growth of 11.55 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In term of quantity, Pakistan imported 512,374 metric tons of plastic materials during the period under review as compared to the imports of 345,772 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing increase of 48.

18 percent in term of quantity.

Meanwhile, on year-on year basis, the import of plastic materials also rose by 28.42 percent in September 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The plastic imports during September 2020 were recorded at US $188.431million against the imports of US $146.735 million in September 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the plastic materials imports witnessed grew of 21.82 percent during September 2020 as compared to the imports of $154.684 million in August 2020, the PBS data revealed.

