UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plastic Imports Increase 3.78% In 2 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:38 PM

Plastic imports increase 3.78% in 2 months

The imports of plastic materials into the country has witnessed an increase of 3.78 percent during the first two months of current financial year 2020-21, as compared to the imports of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The imports of plastic materials into the country has witnessed an increase of 3.78 percent during the first two months of current financial year 2020-21, as compared to the imports of last year.

Pakistan imported plastic materials of worth US $ 330.486 million during July-August (2020-21) as compared to the imports of US $318.449 million during July-August (2019-20), showing growth of 3.78 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In term of quantity, Pakistan imported 317,873 metric tons of plastic materials during the period under review as compared to the imports of 237,454 metric tons during corresponding period of last year, showing increase of 33.

87 percent in term of quantity.

On year-on year basis, the import of plastic materials however witnessed decreased of 3.54 percent in August 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

The plastic imports during August 2020 were recorded at US $154.687 million against the imports of US $160.360 million in August 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the plastic materials imports also decreased by 12.01 percent during August 2020 as compared to the imports of $175.799 million in July 2020, the PBS data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Same July August 2019 2020 Million

Recent Stories

World Bank warns Pakistan of the lowest growth rat ..

6 minutes ago

KP Rescue Service 1122 marks National Disaster Awa ..

2 minutes ago

Warsaw Will Not Leave Without Response Belarus' De ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea's rice output forecast to dip 3 pct in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani, Indian delegates clash over Kashmir at ..

5 minutes ago

Slovak Foreign Ministry Recalls Ambassador in Mins ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.