Plastic Material Export Increase 64% In Two Months

Muhammad Irfan 4 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 02:23 PM

The export of plastic materials from the country has witnessed an increase of 64.49 percent during the first two months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The export of plastic materials from the country has witnessed an increase of 64.49 percent during the first two months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth $59.973 million during July-August (2021-22) as compared to the export of $36.461 million during July-August (2020-21), showing growth of 64.49 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the plastic export also rose by 2.

06 percent from 40,413 metric tons to 40,972 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the plastic export increased by 70.10 percent during the month of August 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in August 2021 were recorded at the US $29.876 million against the export of $17.564 million in August 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- monthly basis, the exports of plastic however decreased by 0.73 percent in August 2021 when compared to $30.097 million in July 2021.

