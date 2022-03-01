UrduPoint.com

Plastic Material Export Increases 18.29% In 7 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Plastic material export increases 18.29% in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The export of plastic materials has witnessed an increase of 18.29 percent during the first seven months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth US $219.912 million during July-January (2021-22) as compared to the export of $185.916 million during July-January (2020-21), showing an increase of 18.29 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the plastic materials' export however witnessed a decrease of 29.

17 percent from 194,400 metric tons to 137,688 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the plastic export increased by 55.18 percent during the month of January 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in January 2022 were recorded at the US $33.338 million against the export of $21.484 million in January 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic also rose by 4.04 percent in January 2022 as compared to $32.043 million in December 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same January December From Million

Recent Stories

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah ..

Zara Begum opens up about her new project Badshah Begum

13 minutes ago
 Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with ..

Steve Smith says Australian players satisfied with security arrangements in Paki ..

29 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators fo ..

NCOC allows 100 per cent capacity of spectators for Pakistan, Australia series

1 hour ago
 Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

3 hours ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

4 hours ago
 Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>