Plastic material export increases 18.29% in 7 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The export of plastic materials has witnessed an increase of 18.29 percent during the first seven months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth US $219.912 million during July-January (2021-22) as compared to the export of $185.916 million during July-January (2020-21), showing an increase of 18.29 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the plastic materials' export however witnessed a decrease of 29.

17 percent from 194,400 metric tons to 137,688 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the plastic export increased by 55.18 percent during the month of January 2022 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in January 2022 were recorded at the US $33.338 million against the export of $21.484 million in January 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic also rose by 4.04 percent in January 2022 as compared to $32.043 million in December 2021.