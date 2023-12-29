Plastic material export increases 33.76% to $145 million in 5 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The export of plastic materials from the country witnessed an increase of 33.76 per cent during the first five months of the current financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth $145.213 million during July-November (2023-24) as compared to the export of $108.561 million during July-November (2022-23), showing growth of 33.76 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, plastic export also surged by 112.

07 per cent from 68,100 metric tons to 144,422 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis plastic exports increased by 59.85 per cent during November 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in November 2023 were recorded at US $28.888 million against the export of $18.072 million in November 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic however dipped by 2.16 per cent in November 2023 when compared to $29.526 million in October 2023.