Plastic Material Export Increases 40% In 4 Months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The export of plastic materials from the country has witnessed an increase of 40.86 percent during the first four months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth $114.057 million during July-October (2021-22) as compared to the export of $80.973 million during July-October (2020-21), showing growth of 40.86 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the plastic export however witnessed a decrease of 14.

99 percent from 88,698 metric tons to 75,399 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the plastic export decreased by 8.20 percent during the month of October 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in October 2021 were recorded at the US $27.105 million against the export of $29.527 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- monthly basis, the exports of plastic however increased by 0.47 percent in October 2021 when compared to $26.979 million in September 2021.

