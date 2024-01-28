Plastic Material Export Increases 46.60% To $178 Million In 6 Months
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The export of plastic materials from the country witnessed an increase of 46.60 per cent during the first six months of the current financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
Pakistan exported plastic material worth $178.879 million during July-December (2023-24) as compared to the export of $122.021 million during July-December (2022-23), showing growth of 46.60 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, plastic export also surged by 122.
22 per cent from 80,137 metric tons to 178,084 metric tons, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis plastic exports increased by 150.13 per cent during December 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.
The plastic material exports in December 2023 were recorded at US $33.666 million against the export of $13.459 million in December 2022, the PBS data revealed.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic also surged by 16.54 per cent in December 2023 when compared to $28.888 million in November 2023.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Business
-
WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March19 minutes ago
-
China's public offering fund value hits 27.6 trln yuan5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 20245 hours ago
-
Chinese carmaker BAIC posts robust sales growth in 20235 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 20246 hours ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar attends Int ..20 hours ago
-
Reception for trade and investment officers posted abroad21 hours ago
-
Foreign ministry to set up counter at Sialkot: SCCI president22 hours ago
-
Businessmen urge Cchairman FBR for measures to curb smuggling20 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $1,151 million from IT services' export in 5 months24 hours ago
-
Xinjiang ports register record high cargo throughput in 20231 day ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.300 per tola1 day ago