Open Menu

Plastic Material Export Increases 46.60% To $178 Million In 6 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Plastic material export increases 46.60% to $178 million in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The export of plastic materials from the country witnessed an increase of 46.60 per cent during the first six months of the current financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth $178.879 million during July-December (2023-24) as compared to the export of $122.021 million during July-December (2022-23), showing growth of 46.60 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, plastic export also surged by 122.

22 per cent from 80,137 metric tons to 178,084 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis plastic exports increased by 150.13 per cent during December 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in December 2023 were recorded at US $33.666 million against the export of $13.459 million in December 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic also surged by 16.54 per cent in December 2023 when compared to $28.888 million in November 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same November December From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

6 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

15 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

15 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

15 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

16 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

16 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

16 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

16 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

16 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

16 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business