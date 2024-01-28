Plastic material export increases 46.60% to $178 million in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The export of plastic materials from the country witnessed an increase of 46.60 per cent during the first six months of the current financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth $178.879 million during July-December (2023-24) as compared to the export of $122.021 million during July-December (2022-23), showing growth of 46.60 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, plastic export also surged by 122.

22 per cent from 80,137 metric tons to 178,084 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis plastic exports increased by 150.13 per cent during December 2023 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in December 2023 were recorded at US $33.666 million against the export of $13.459 million in December 2022, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic also surged by 16.54 per cent in December 2023 when compared to $28.888 million in November 2023.