Plastic Material Export Increases 53.79% To $215 Million In 7 Months
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The export of plastic materials from the country witnessed an increase of 53.79 per cent during the first seven months of the current financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
Pakistan exported plastic material worth $215.161 million during July-January (2023-24) as compared to the export of $139.909 million during July-January (2022-23), showing growth of 53.79 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, plastic export also surged by 118.
18 per cent from 97,905 metric tons to 213,613 metric tons, the data revealed.
Meanwhile, year-on-year basis plastic exports increased by 102.83 per cent during January 2024 as compared to the same month of last year.
The plastic material exports in January 2024 were recorded at US $36.283 million against the export of $17.888 million in January 2023, the PBS data revealed.
On a month-on-month basis, the exports of plastic also surged by 7.77 per cent in January 2024 when compared to $33.666 million in December 2023.
