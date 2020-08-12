UrduPoint.com
Plastic Material Imports Reduced By 14.12 Per Cent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Plastic material imports reduced by 14.12 per cent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Plastic material imports during current financial year reduced by 14.13 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the plastic materials imports came down from US $2,221,025 thousand in fiscal year 2019-20 of last financial year to US $1,907,342 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-June this year, imports of Insecticides reduced by 2.

08% worth $185,604 thousand as compared the imports valuing $189,550 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Fertilizer Manufactured imports decreased by 28.77%, worth $568,875 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $798,663 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, Medicinal products imports also came down by 8.77%, valuing $997,426 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $1,093,367 thousand of same period of last year.

