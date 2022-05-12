Plastic materials exports witness 29.88 pc increase

Plastic materials exports during the first nine months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 29.88 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Plastic materials exports during the first nine months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 29.88 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 2021-22, Plastic materials worth US $ 303,225 as compared to exports of $233,458 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, other chemicals exports also increased by 46.23 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $598,938 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $403,428.

Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical products exports decreased by 3.25 percent, worth US$ 200,529 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 207,269 of the same period of last year.