UrduPoint.com

Plastic Materials Exports Witness 29.88 Pc Increase

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Plastic materials exports witness 29.88 pc increase

Plastic materials exports during the first nine months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 29.88 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Plastic materials exports during the first nine months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 29.88 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 2021-22, Plastic materials worth US $ 303,225 as compared to exports of $233,458 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, other chemicals exports also increased by 46.23 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $598,938 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $403,428.

Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical products exports decreased by 3.25 percent, worth US$ 200,529 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 207,269 of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Jamaat-e-Islami submits call attention notice seek ..

Jamaat-e-Islami submits call attention notice seeking regularization of teachers ..

2 seconds ago
 Murad Ali Shah discusses load shedding issue with ..

Murad Ali Shah discusses load shedding issue with Khurram Dastagir

3 seconds ago
 North Korea fires missiles after Covid cases promp ..

North Korea fires missiles after Covid cases prompt Kim to order lockdown

5 seconds ago
 Sindhi OCR software system formally launched at Ma ..

Sindhi OCR software system formally launched at Majid Bhurgri Institute

3 minutes ago
 Five marriage halls sealed over violations

Five marriage halls sealed over violations

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Court Bans Ex-Prime Minister, His Lawma ..

Sri Lankan Court Bans Ex-Prime Minister, His Lawmaker Son From Leaving Country - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.