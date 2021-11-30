UrduPoint.com

Plastic Materials Exports Witness Record 40.86% Increase

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:13 PM

Plastic materials exports witness record 40.86% increase

The Plastic materials exports during the first four month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 40.86 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Plastic materials exports during the first four month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 40.86 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Oct 2021, Plastic materials worth US $ 114,057 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $ 80,973 thousand.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Chemicals and Pharm products exports also increased by 29.67 percent, worth US $ 430,312 thousand exported as compared to exports worth US $ 331,847 thousand during same period of last year.

During the period under review, other Other Chemicals exports increased by 40.68 per cent, worth US $ 226,860 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 161,260 of same period of last year.

